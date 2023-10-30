Jimmie Larue Wheeler Jr. Published 2:27 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Jan. 14, 1951 – Oct. 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jimmie Larue Wheeler, Jr., 72, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Oct. 22, 2023, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Community Chapel Church of God at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bo Swilley officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Jimmie, affectionately known as “MiMi”, was born on Oct. 22, 2023, in Centreville, MS, to Jimmie Wheeler Sr. and Ruth Lee Netterville Wheeler.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Emi Wheeler; and two sisters, Wanda Holmes and Diane Bankston.

Jimmie leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Ron C. Wheeler, Jason Wheeler, and Jones Scott; grandchildren, Abi Wheeler, Korey Zimmerman, and Joshua Tarver; one brother, Ken Wheeler; and two sisters, Debbie Wheeler, and Carolyn (Larry) Reeves.

Pallbearers, Keith Nations, Jude Knight, Evie Adams, Fred Parker, Gary Caldwell, and Jerry Williams.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.