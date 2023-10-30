Vidalia, Natchez officials wish everyone a safe, fun Halloween Published 6:00 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Halloween is just around the corner and some may be asking, when is the best time to go trick or treating?

The Vidalia Police Department designated the official Trick or Treating time for the Town of Vidalia between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“We’re wanting everyone to be safe,” said Chief Joey Merrill. “No side-by-sides or any gas-powered, off-road vehicles will be allowed on the streets. They’re not allowed at any time on the streets and not during Halloween. We’d like for everyone to do foot traffic only.”

Calvary Baptist Church’s fall festival is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and First Baptist Church in Vidalia’s Trunk or Treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both are outside and open to the public, Merrill said.

“I want to wish everyone a safe and happy Halloween. Don’t let the ghosts get you.”

While Natchez has not designated a specific time for Trick or Treat, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said, “We are telling people to be very careful. The earlier you Trick or Treat, the better.”

Gibson recommended Trick or Treaters go out before dusk or right at dusk to avoid being out in traffic after dark.

“Be mindful of traffic and if your children are wearing dark clothing, be sure to wear reflectors,” he said. “We have a number of events going on for a fun, safe time.”

One of these events is Trick or Treat for Little Feet in Downtown Natchez, sponsored by the Downtown Natchez Alliance and The Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce.

Participating merchants pass out candy from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Afterward is Trunk ‘R Treat with The Grinch from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Broadway Street, hosted by Natchez Parks and Recreation.

Gibson said a number of churches and community groups throughout the city will be doing their own fall festivities as well.

“It’s safe fun for everyone,” he said.