3rd Annual Bigfoot Birthday Bash celebrates legendary beast, Natchez’s rich history Published 11:46 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The city of Natchez is gearing up for an extraordinary weekend Nov. 17-18 as it hosts the Third Annual Bigfoot Birthday Bash.

This two-day celebration brings together enthusiasts, researchers, and curious onlookers alike to honor the legendary creature, Bigfoot.

This year’s event will feature activities from a one-act play to a symposium featuring renowned Bigfoot researcher M.K. Davis.

Historical Roots of Bigfoot in Natchez:

Natchez has a long and intriguing history intertwined with the legend of Bigfoot.

While many think of Bigfoot as a recent phenomenon, the lore of this mysterious creature can be traced back three centuries.

On Dec. 25, 1721, Pierre Francois Xavier de Charlevoix, SJ, a French Jesuit and explorer, was in Natchez when he penned a letter now considered “the earliest known written report of such a creature in North America.” In his account, he describes an alarming incident when the residents of Natchez informed him about “a beast of an unknown species, of an extraordinary bulk, and whose cry did not in the least resemble that of any known animal.” Initially skeptical, Pierre documented personally hearing the creature’s cry again that same evening, leaving him perplexed by the mysterious and unexplainable encounter.

This historical account not only adds depth to the longstanding Bigfoot lore in Natchez but also underscores the enduring fascination with the creature in this region.

The 3rd Annual Bigfoot Birthday Bash in Natchez celebrates the legend of Bigfoot and pays tribute to the rich history of mysterious encounters that have left a distinctive mark on local communities.

Event Details:

The celebration kicks off on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Natchez Little Theatre with “Bigfoot’s Revenge,” a one-act play that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

A meet and greet and a chance to discuss Sasquatch sightings with fellow enthusiasts begins at 6 p.m.

The play begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on EventBrite and under the “Current Productions” tab of the Natchez Little Theatre website. (https://www.thenatchezlittletheatre.com)

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Third Annual Bigfoot Birthday Bash Festival takes place along the Mississippi River at Bluff Park near the Gazebo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is free for all to attend and features live performances by renowned musicians, including Gabriell Bass, Mississippi Roux, Nancy Roppolo & Co. and Cary Hudson.

In addition to the music, festival-goers can savor specialty food offerings, explore unique craft vendors and take advantage of the free photo opportunities with Bigfoot.

The grand finale of the Bigfoot Birthday Bash is the Sasquatch Symposium, also on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Natchez Little Theatre.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the symposium featuring M.K. Davis, a renowned Bigfoot researcher and Discovery Channel documentary participant, begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased via the VisitNatchez.org events page or under the “Special Events” tab of the Natchez Little Theatre website.