Charles Elliott Ferguson Published 5:36 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

March 15, 1941 – Oct. 29, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Charles Elliott Ferguson, 82, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Vidalia on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Natchez National Cemetery with military honors. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Ferguson, son of George Ferguson and Anna Rose Mayberry Ferguson, was born in Natchez and died at his residence. He was a veteran having served three years in the Air Force. He was a retired Captain with the Vidalia Police Department with 45 years of service; retired from the Concordia Parish School Board as a janitor with forty-plus years; a member of Union Baptist Church in Vidalia and a member of the Sidney Shorter American Legion Post of Vidalia.

Email newsletter signup

His hobbies included riding his motorcycle, attending car shows, and most of all spending time with his family and cutting grass.

Charlie is survived by his family: one daughter, Rhonda Paul of Vidalia; two granddaughters, Tiffany P. Frank (Raheem) of Natchez; Llwendelyn “Wendy” Paul of Vidalia; two great-grandchildren, Chesney Williams and Rhyln Frank of Natchez; two sisters, Aretha Williams (Malcolm) of Marrero, LA; Anna Rose Franklin of Kenner, LA; one brother, Wilton Eldridge (Bobbie) of Nashville, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Arthur T. Mayberry, DDIV. CSM (Retired) and his wife, Margie Mayberry.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.