Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 20-26:

Michael T. Rollins charged with non-compliance/change address. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael T. Rollins charged with non-compliance/employment. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Williams Simonton charged with possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Stephanie Woodfork charged with sale of a Schedule I controlled substance: Ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Stephanie Woodfork charged with sale of a Schedule I controlled substance (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Stephanie Woodfork charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: MDMA with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Stephanie Woodfork charged with child endangerment. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 20-26:

None. (none available).

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 25:

Blarrington Sharell Ashley, 53, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Matthew Raymond Blount, 22, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days with 54 days suspended. Six days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Blarrington Ashley, 53, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Davion Damond Clark, 25, pleaded guilty to willful trespass. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Davion Damond Clark, 25, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Ronald Scott Smith, 62, pleaded guilty to petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Sentenced to 30 days with 24 days suspended. Six days credit for time served. Banned from Hope Farm. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Jamal Lee Watson, 26, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances. Case remanded to files.

Melanie Victoria Quinn, 32, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

Dylan Bruce Johnson, 22, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: open container. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, Oct. 24:

Travis A. McCready, 36, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Mohnterrius Keonte Jefferson, 26, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Mohnterrius Keonte Jefferson, 26, charged with larceny: motor vehicle theft. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Leonard Marsaw, 53, charged with malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnny Bolden, Age N/A, charged with burglary. Case remanded to files.

Jalen Dewayne Blackwell, 26, charged with aggravated assault reduced to misdemeanor simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files for one year.

Brittany Anders Christian, 43, charged with four counts of forgery, one count of false pretenses obtaining signature/thing of value with intent to defraud; greater than $500, and one count of larceny: motor vehicle theft. Waived preliminary hearing on each charge. Case bound over to a grand jury on each charge.

Justin Lamar McGuire, 34, charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 25:

Sherika Hargrave, 50, Ferriday, charge reduced to no driver’s license on person.

Brandon Trahern, 28, Vidalia, credit time served, 8 days.

Johnnie Dunbar, 54, Ferriday, amended charge to no driver’s license on person.

Johnathia Bates, 20, Ferriday, amended charge to disturbing the peace, credit for time served, 14 days.

Ashley Higginbotham, 39, Duson, amended charge to telephone harassment, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with six months probation.

Thursday, Oct. 26:

Marvin King, 66, Vidalia, sentenced to two years in the department of corrections.

Friday, Oct. 27:

Devin Green, 22, Vidalia, sentenced to two years suspended with two years of probation for aggravated flight from an officer.