Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Adams County

Oct. 20-26

Civil suits:

DHS et al. — Karon N. Cade.

DHS et al. — John P. Gibson.

Emma Lucille Larry v. FCI National Lender Services.

DHS et al. — Nancy C. Vanderford.

DHS et al. — Tosha M. Robertson.

DHS et al. — Fredrick V. Washington Jr.

DHS et al. — Placinta K. McNeil.

DHS et al. — Lee R. Clay Jr.

Joint Conservatorship & Guardianship of Doris Tillotson et al.

Divorces:

Tonette Harris Haynes v. Larry E. Haynes.

Christopher Spencer and Kenyata Spencer. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Patrick Biglane v. Melinda Biglane.

Marriage license applications:

Randall Allan Price, 31, Natchez to Darcy Laine Crumholt, 33, Natchez.

Robert Stephen Hill, 28, Peoria, Ill. to Margaret Jolean Murin, 24, Peoria, Ill.

Casey Ryan Sutton, 28, Monroe, La. to Ashton Leanna Bruce, 25, Monroe, La.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 19-25

Randall Anthony David and Linda Lou Perrit David to Less Taxing, LLC, Part of Hedges Plantation.

James Douglas Washington III, Patrese Washington Jackson, and Paula Washington Woods to James Douglas Washington III, lot 39 May-fair Sub-division, Second Development.

Vision Development, LLP to Marvin Robb and Sharon Deshone Robb, lot 58 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Sue H. Purvis to Kellen Travis Jex and Rebecca Tillman Jex, Portion of Tract F, Portion of Beverly Plantation.

Lillian Ann Beach Bumgardner and George Bumgardner Jr. to Quincy Christopher Hinson and Michelle Lee Hinson, land containing eighty (80) acres, more or less, and being a part of Woodlands Plantation.

Karen Judith Palacios to Abellaner Lopez Dominguez and Elsa Coral Zapata Popo, lot 79 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2 Revised.

Derek Dotson Pyron and Mary Allen Pyron a/k/a Mary Allen Olson to Derek Dotson Pyron and Mary Allen Olson, lot 26 Glenwood Subdivision.

Sandpiper, LLC to Isaiah Berry Sr., a portion of Tract III of the Division of Mt. Airy Plantation.

Mortgages:

Oct. 19-25

Clifton Todd Sanders to James Howard Thomas, lot 44 Anchorage, Fourth Development.

Jerry Darnell Washington Sr. and Mary Louise Washington to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 32 The Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Marvin Robb and Sharon Deshone Robb to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 58 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Kellen Travis Jex and Rebecca Tillman Jex to PNC Bank, Portion of Tract F, Portion of Beverly Plantation.

Abellaner Lopez Dominguez and Elsa Coral Zapata Popo to Karen Judith Palacios, lot 79 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2 Revised.

John C. Bergeron and Valerie S. Bergeron to United Mississippi Bank, lot 8 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Isaiah Berry Sr. to Bank of Zachary, a portion of Tract III of the Division of Mt. Airy Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Oct. 26

Civil cases:

Najwa Bass v. Marcus Winding.

Erma Clark/CED v. Shavonda McGee

Adari Winfield v. Johnathan Hargrave.

Affordable Home Furnishings v. Melissa Williams.

Affordable Home Furnishings v. Dalexus Jones.

Harry Billups v. Shante Butler.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Erica Holt.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Cheryll Marsaw.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Natasha Fletcher.

Sandpiper, LLC v. Jimmy McLaurin.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Michelle Walls.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shanadoe Chatman.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Walter Beesley.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jeno Walker.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jemiah Woods.

Earl Keith and Amanda Keith v. Shawanda Woods.

JGB Plantation v. Billy Wagley.

JGB Plantation v. Rouslyn Newman.

Riverbreeze Apartments v. Janisia Albert.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 20-26

Civil suits:

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Paul David Evans.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Mary James Evans.

Tressie Thomas v. Concordia Parish Libraries.

Tressie Thomas v. National Union and Its Affiliated Companies.

Krystal Curry v. Edie J. Flowers.

Javonta Green v. Edie J. Flowers.

Charles Lyles III (Minor) v. Edie J. Flowers.

Karleigh Lyles (Minor) v. Edie J. Flowers.

Krystal Curry v. Rhonda Fay Milligan.

Krystal Curry v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Krystal Curry v. State Farm Mutual Insurance Company.

Blanchie Zeek v. Michael Edwards.

TD Bank USA v. Jordan Bass.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Sterling Risk Holdings, LLC.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Burtonvic Capital, LLC.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Burtonvic Capital, LLC – Vesta Series.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Burtonvic Capital, LLC – VIIMED Series.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Griffin Aviation, LLC.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. KCG Crypto Holdings, LLC

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Sterling Resources International.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Strata Energy Holdings, LLC.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Strata Holdings, LLC.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. The Sterling Resources Insurance Agency.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Vesta Biomass, LLC.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Vesta O&G Holdings, LLC.

Coventure Burt Credit Opportunities GP, LLC v. Vesta Renewables, LLC.

Discover Bank v. Bradley Welch.

Bank of America Leasing & Capital, LLC v. Southern Designs & Gifts, LLC.

Bank of America Leasing & Capital, LLC v. Janet Hughes.

Credit Human Federal Credit Union v. Norma E. Dabbs (Unopened Succession).

Discover Bank v. Robin Maples.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Christopher Allen Floyd, 27, Vidalia to Alanna Danielle Bonnette, 28, Vidalia.

Jonathan Dalton Norris, 24, Vidalia to Makenzie Ashlyn Kennon, 19, Natchez, Miss.

Daniel Lee Grimm, 43, Elk River, Minn. to Amber Marie Erickson, 47, Amite, La.

Deed transactions:

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Cassandra Wilson, lot 14 in Block No. 1 Crestview Subdivision; lot 30 in Block No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Elijah Banks to Davonta Ceasor, lot 23 in Block No. 2 of the Town of Ferriday.

First Presbyterian Church of Ferriday to B&C Smith, LLC, lot 7 in Block No. 93 Magoun Addition.

Gary W. Terral to Crystel Ann Cupit, lot 29 Second Smith Addition.

Glenda Dianna Peoples Johnston to Connie L. Warner, lot 24 Second Panola Subdivision in the Town of Ferriday.

Mortgages:

Cassandra Wilson to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 14 in Block No. 1 Crestview Subdivision; lot 30 in Block No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Crystel Ann Cupit to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 28 Second Smith Addition.

Ossie M. Brown to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 15 in Block No. 2 Woodland Subdivision.