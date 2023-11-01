Crime Reports: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Kierston Nicole Bennett, 33, 17 South Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted subject on Peachtree Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Old Taylor Lane.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

False alarm on State Street.

Disturbance on East Steirs Lane.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Robbery on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Threats on West Steirs Lane.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Catalpa Drive.

Intelligence report on High Street.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Disturbance on Hampton Court.

Intelligence report on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Scam on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Threats on North Wall Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Wilson Road.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Larry Lamonte Stampley, 21, Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of burglary; inhabited dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Tyren Armon Ezell, 17, Ferriday, La., on charges of aggravated assault and three counts of burglary. Held on $75,000 bond.

Jaylen E’Leighaju Jefferson, 20, John Glenn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting and firing into a dwelling. Released on $100,000 bond.

Lamark Cosell Jones, 15, Miranda Drive, Clayton, La., on charges of aggravated assault and three counts of burglary. Held on $75,000 bond.

Sandra Kay Latham, 55, Marin Avenue, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a dwelling. Held without bond.

Jack Rudolph Polk, 60, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held without bond.

Shalece Lasha Thomas, 35, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charges of murder and possession of a stolen firearm. Held without bond on those charges.

Jamonta Williams, 20, Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of attempted burglary and burglary. Held on $125,000 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Threats on Bryan Road.

Accident on White Oak Drive.

Fire on Artman Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Chance Road.

Traffic stop on Country Club Drive.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Loud noise/music on Plaza Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Stardust Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Accident on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Disturbance on Burnes Street.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Lost/stolen tag on Dunbarton Road.

Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 61 South.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Scam on State Street.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Fredrick Street.

Shots fired on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on York Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Barbara Ann Washington, 62, 140 Toliver St., Ferriday, aggravated assault. No bond set.

Johnathan Bates, 40, 199 Loomis Lane, Clayton, molestation of a juvenile (two counts). No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Michael Kyle Runnels, 28, 133 Morris Road, Vidalia, disturbing the peace. Bond set at $290.

Jesse Williams, 31, 381 Townsend Lane, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $2,050.

Arrests — Friday

Darnell Harris, 43, 165 Harris Road, Ferriday, violation of protective orders and intimidation of a witness. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted person on Louisiana 568.

Traffic stop on Minorca Road.

Animals at large on U.S. 84.

Nuisance animals on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Hammett Addition Circle.

Alarms on Washington Heights Road.

Loose horses on Louisiana 15.

Loose livestock on Moose Lodge Road.

Criminal property damage on Louisiana 129.

Traffic stop on Ferriday Drive.

Alarms on Louisiana 131.

Theft greater than $1,000 value on Airport Road.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on Doty Road.

Reckless driving on Louisiana 65.

Alarms on Louisiana 15.

Reports — Saturday

Bench warrant on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Lincoln Avenue.

Loose livestock on Dunbarton Levee Road.

Loose livestock on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on Green Acres Road.

Disturbance at St. Thomas Church.

Unwanted person on Panola Drive.

Traffic stop on Vidalia Drive.

Animals at large on Louisiana 3232.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Welfare check on Morris Road.

Disturbance on Belle Groves Circle.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Disturbance on Morris Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 15.

Reports — Friday

Loose livestock on Leroy Williams Road.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Indecent behavior on Eleanor Street.

Residence burglary on Nelson Street.

Disturbance on U.S. 84.

Public assistance on Ron Road.

Theft on Louisiana 907.

Criminal trespass on Ralphs Road.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 425.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road at Doyle Road.

Theft on Carter Street.

Animals at large on Leroy Williams Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.