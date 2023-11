Edith Adele Ellis Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Feb. 3, 1930 – Oct. 31, 2023

LELAND, LA – Funeral services for Edith “Sister Curley” Adele Ellis, 93, of Ferriday, LA will be held at New Hope Apostolic Church in Leland on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at 2PM with Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.