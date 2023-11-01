Esaw Owens, Jr.

Dec. 1, 1950 – Oct. 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Esaw Owens, Jr., 72, of Natchez, MS, who died on Oct. 19, 2023, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m.

Esaw was a member of Sadie V. Thompson Class of 1968 and Omega Fraternity.

He is survived by his son, Esaw Owens, III; grandson, Braylon Owens; three sisters and two brothers.

