Ex-deputy receives 2-year jail sentence for drug charges Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Anthony “Tony” Godbold, a former K9 officer and Concordia Parish deputy will spend two years in jail for drug charges while still awaiting trial for indecent behavior with juveniles.

On Oct. 25, Seventh Judicial District Court Judge John Reeves sentenced the former deputy to five years in the Department of Corrections with three years suspended and three years of post-release supervision.

As Godbold pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, other charges of malfeasance in office, introducing or possessing contraband into a parish jail and distribution and possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled substances were dismissed.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Dec. 13 for separate charges against Godbold that include three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and five counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Godbold entered a plea of not guilty to the charges on June 21 and declined an offer from the District Attorney’s office of 20 years without the benefit of parole.

Godbold’s defense attorney Michelle Charles requested the later court date in June and said she was having “technical issues” with some of the recordings to be used in the trial.

Another ex-deputy, John William Cowan, was charged by the Attorney General’s Office around the same time as Godbold with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of crimes against minors in December 2022 and turned over the investigation to the Attorney General’s Office because both men were formerly employed by CPSO as deputies.

Godbold was released from his law enforcement duties at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office last year when he was arrested for introducing contraband into the jail and malfeasance in office. Cowan was no longer working at CPSO when he was arrested in March of 2023.