Natchez man’s charges upgraded to manslaughter after assaulted inmate dies Published 4:01 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

FERRIDAY, La. — A Natchez man is charged with manslaughter after an inmate he reportedly assaulted at Concordia Parish Correctional Facility last month died in the hospital, authorities said.

Keyshawn Wiley, 28, was originally charged with aggravated second-degree battery after he reportedly hit and seriously injured the 48-year-old inmate around 2 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Wiley’s charge was updated to manslaughter after the inmate succumbed to his injuries at a Rapides Parish hospital on Oct. 16. The identity of the inmate has not been released because he was no longer in the custody of the sheriff’s office when he died, authorities said.

Email newsletter signup

The two inmates involved were from the Natchez Police Department and were being held at the facility on misdemeanor charges. The incident occurred in a dorm where inmates from the Natchez Police Department are housed.

The injured inmate was allegedly punched by Wiley and struck his head while falling to the ground, but was alert prior to leaving the facility, a spokesman said.

No weapons were involved in the assault.

The Natchez Police Department has contracted with the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility to house its inmates since Adams County officials closed its jail to inmates. Adams County has also contracted with Concordia Parish to house its inmates.

Only trusties and mental health or temporary prisoners are held now in the Adams County jail.