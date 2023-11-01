Patricia Matthews Blanton Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Dec. 9, 1955 – Oct. 28, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Patricia Matthews, 67, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Hattiesburg will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Joe W. Pickett.

Burial will follow at Grove A.M.E. Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Patricia was born Dec. 9, 1955, in Natchez, the daughter of Josephine Young Matthews and James Matthews. She attended South Natchez Adams High School and was a devoted domestic engineer. Mrs. Blanton was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Blanton, Sr.; daughter, Tanya Blanton, and sister, Hattie Myles.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories: a son, Robert Blanton, Jr. (Nesha); two special grandsons, Jacari Blanton (Amina) and Trevon Blanton (Markita); sisters, Mary Lucas, Julia Williams (Fredie), Lynda M. Morgan, Carol M. Terrell (Odell), Charlene Hunt (Kenneth) and Arlean M. Williams (Robert); brothers, Rev. Wilson Young (Nicole), James Matthews (Myrna), Larry Matthews (Tameka) and Wilwood Matthews (Elsie); one great-grandson; one great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.