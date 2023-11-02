Arthur Eidman, III Published 4:56 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Sept. 28, 1944 – Oct. 30, 2023

NATCHEZ – Arthur Eidman, III passed peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA, at 1:28 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2023. Art was 79 years old and is survived by his loving wife, Jo Carolyn Eidman; his daughter, Kristen Eidman Stokes; his granddaughter, Caroline Whittington Stokes, and his son-in-law, James Neal Stokes, Jr. He was the son of the late Margret Whittington Eidman and Arthur Eidman, II. Also, brother to the late Christopher Eidman. Born and raised in Greenwood, Ms.

Art served in the United States Army as a medic and was also classified as a sharpshooter during the Vietnam War. After serving in Vietnam, he received a degree in Business from the University of Southern Mississippi. He moved to San Francisco, California, and worked with Del Monte Corporation. He later moved to New Orleans and opened a waterbed factory and retail store. He and his wife also lived in Guatemala, after living on a 44-foot sailboat and traveling the world. They then moved to Smithville, TN, owning multiple restaurants. Art eventually obtained a master’s degree in teaching Spanish within a high school classroom setting. For almost two decades, Art impacted the lives of his students with his love for Mexico and South America. Art and his family traveled the world across the globe as he wanted his family to experience different cultures and appreciate the different aspects of life from each culture. Art believed the more a person understood about one’s culture the more a person could humanize that country. Art valued global experiences as people are all the same…wanting to feel wanted and most importantly to be loved. Art loved the soul of every person he came across throughout his life and often found this relevance within his love for music. One of his last requests was to have Ripple by the Grateful Dead played at his service. If you knew him, it truly served him well.

Email newsletter signup

Art’s graveside service will be held at The National Cemetery in Natchez, MS, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life service will be held at The Pub at Dunleith from 4 until 6 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.