Frances Prestridge Richard Published 4:59 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Nov. 8, 1942 – Oct. 31, 2023

JONESVILLE – Ms. Frances Prestridge Richard, 80, passed away on Oct. 31, 2023, in Jonesville, LA. She was born in Urania, LA on Nov. 8, 1942, to Davis Taylor Prestridge, Sr. and Johnnie Colter Harrist.

She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Fran was loved by many and was an active member of Jonesville Methodist Church for many years. She opened Richard’s Flower Shop in downtown Jonesville in 1971. It later moved to the Purvis Building where it remained open until 1989.

Email newsletter signup

Fran is reunited with her grandparents, Raymond and Irene Colter; parents; and sister, Barbara Prestridge Bishop.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Kelly Richard Meyers (Wayne) of Harrisonburg and Austin Richard of Houston, TX; siblings, Bobbie Prestridge Merchant and Davis Taylor Prestridge Jr.; five grandchildren, Taylor Meyers (Kelly B.) of Harrisonburg, Kaity Meyers Bond (Brian) of Jena, Blake Richard (Hannah) of Plano, TX, Rachel Richard McDaniel (Aaron) of Baton Rouge, and Christopher Meyers (Emily) of Monterey; thirteen great-grandchildren, Mckensie Meyers, Molly Meyers, Morgan Meyers, Riley Bond, Cameron Bond, Samuel Bond, Noah Sharp, Charlotte Richard, Annie Richard, Amelia McDaniel, Maggie McDaniel, Hazel McDaniel, and Kolbie Meyers. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Fran will be held at Jonesville Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Bruce Lofton officiating. Interment will follow at the Harrisonburg Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m.

Those honoring Fran as pallbearers will be Taylor Meyers, Blake Richard, Christopher Meyers, Aaron McDaniel, Eric Richard, and James Parish.

The family would like to thank The Column’s Community Care Center for the wonderful care given to “Nana”. She left this world peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones in her last days.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.