3 vehicle accident has traffic backed up from bridge to Natchez mall

Published 3:07 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Trucks and cars travel across the Mississippi River bridges that connect Natchez and Vidalia. (Democrat file photo)

NATCHEZ — A three-vehicle accident on the Mississippi River bridge has traffic stalled along U.S. 425 all the way to the Natchez mall.

Vidalia Police Department is working on the accident. Chief Joey Merrill said at 3 p.m. that two cars and a motorcycle were involved, but didn’t have information yet on the status of those involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

