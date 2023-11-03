Crime Reports: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

William Bryant Christian, 33, 201 Magnolia Place, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear, DUI – refusal or inability to submit to chemical test, and motor vehicle: careless driving. Bond set at $277.50 on first contempt of court: failure to appear charge and $327.50 on second contempt of court: failure to appear charge. No bond set on DUI and careless driving charges.

Gauge Lee Thomas, 23, 164 Anna’s Bottom Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $347.50.

Arrests — Sunday, Oct. 29

Jennifer Nations, 39, 652 Budwah Road, Clayton, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $673.00.

Arrests — Friday, Oct. 27

Williams Douglas McGraw, 47, 72 Ogden Road, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or more). No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Garden Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Missing person on Mount Carmel Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Inez Street.

Trespassing on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Roselawn Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Monday

Property damage on Claiborne Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on Inez Street.

Forgery/embezzlement on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Ford Street.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on McCade Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Breaking and entering on Westwood Road.

Intelligence report on Oakhurst Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrest available.

Reports — Tuesday

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Blackwell Road.

Theft on Sedgefield Road.

False alarm on Fairway Drive.

Disturbance on Cottage Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Beacon Road.

Harassment on East Oak Street.

Civil matter on Horseshoe Drive.

Theft on Fairway Drive.

Property damage on Redbud Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Archie Simpson, 47, 248 Lynn Haven Road, probation violation. No bond set.

Keyshawn Wiley, 28, homeless, Natchez, manslaughter. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Richard Jefferson, 24, 707 Fifth St., Ferriday, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment (three counts), felony theft, and flight from an officer. No bond set.

Fakhrun Nisa, 32, 1102 Cherry St., outstanding warrant from Vidalia Police Department. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Alarms on Concordia Park Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Public assistance on Lee Street.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Theft on McAdams Road.

Shots fired on Eagle Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 65.

Suspicious person at John Deere.

Alarms on Louisiana 15.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana 15.

Down trees on Louisiana 129.

Welfare check on Woodmount Road.

Nuisance animals on Westside Drive.

Juvenile problem on Cowan Street.

Suspicious person on Oak Harbor Lane.

Theft on Doyle Road.

Suspicious person on Old Riverboat Camp Road.

Unauthorized entry on Doyle Road.

Domestic violence on Ferriday Drive.

Theft from automobile interior on Townsend Lane.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Gregory Robinson Jr., 29, 344 Thomas Road, Ferriday, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple battery, illegal use of a weapon and domestic abuse battery warrant. No bond set.

Markieth Jackson, 19, 410 Rabb Road, Ferriday, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons. No bond set.