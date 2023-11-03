Delta Charter closes regular season with dominant win Published 11:58 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter made it out of a season finale against Block with a 60-6 win Friday night. Head Coach Blake Wheeler said most importantly they did not have any injuries.

It was a great way to cap off an 8-1 regular season for the district champions. Delta Charter forced a running clock in the second half to quickly put away their opponent like they had done many other times this season.

“It was a good night. We started slow but our offense came around and we moved the ball well,” Wheeler said. “Block has a fantastic quarterback. He is really elusive and was really tough to contain tonight. He was one of those players that as a coach it makes you hold your breath. Our guys did a great job. Hats off to them. It helps us to see a guy like that and what they bring to the table as you go through the playoffs. You will face other guys like that and you have to disrupt them.”

Wheeler said he is unsure who his team will host in the first round of the LHSAA Select IV playoffs. Delta Charter will not have a bye for the first round of the playoffs.

Wheeler feels his team can be a tough test for anyone.

“When we are playing our best ball we will be tough to beat,” Wheeler said. “You never know who you will run into. We have confidence and trust in each other. I think we will be a tough outing.”