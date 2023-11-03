Fatal single truck accident on Wilkinson County highway under investigation Published 11:10 am Friday, November 3, 2023

WILKINSON COUNTY — A log truck driver died in an accident early Friday morning in Wilkinson County.

The wreck happened on Highway 563 a few miles north of Buffalo Road around 4:46 a.m., said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Craig James.

The truck’s trailer was unloaded and empty when it was traveling south on Highway 563 and left the roadway and hit trees, James said.

The accident cause is still under investigation, he added.

Wreckers were still at the scene just before 11 a.m. Friday clearing the accident site.

This story will be updated when more information is available.