Iconic Highway 61 restaurant closes after more than 75 years in business Published 9:34 am Friday, November 3, 2023

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. – An iconic restaurant on U.S. 61 South closed its doors after more than 75 years in business this week.

The closure of South of the Border, located on U.S. 61 South near the Louisiana/Mississippi state line, was announced on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that we have reached the end of 76 years at South of the Border,” the owners said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Email newsletter signup

“We have decided to close our doors. We would like everyone to know we appreciate all the love and support over the years and that we love each and every one of our customers. Our times together will definitely be missed. This decision was not an easy one, but necessary. Thank you all for everything!”

According to the restaurants website, the restaurant was founded in 1947 and had only two family associated owners in its existence.

“These ties to family-run deep into the vibe and cuisine of our restaurant, located in St. Francisville, Louisiana. The historic art deco building can be spotted by its original neon sign shining for all to see,” the website says.

The restaurant was known for its take on Southern staples, such as fried catfish, fried chicken, mustard greens and house-made onion rings. Its Crawfish Nyma was named after the owners’ mother Sarah Nyma, who created the dish.