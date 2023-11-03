Natchez biofuel producer receives federal grant to upgrade equipment Published 11:03 am Friday, November 3, 2023

NATCHEZ – A Natchez biodiesel producer is getting nearly $80,o00 in federal funding to upgrade equipment in anticipation of production increases.

World Energy Natchez LLC, which produces renewable diesel fuels, will receive $79,800 from the Rural Energy for American Program. The grant was announced this week by U.S. Sen. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi.

“This will help with a new upgrade to their boiler system, in anticipation of future production,” said Chandler Russ, director of Natchez Inc.

The Natchez plant, which at times employs up to 40 people, converts soy, canola and different types of oil into biodiesel fuel, which is then sold in retail locations such as Love’s and Flying J truck stops. Russ said the Natchez plant, located off L.E. Barry Road, is one of several facility operated by World Energy, which is one of the nation’s largest biofuel producers.

According to the company’s website, World Energy was the world’s first producer of sustainable aviation fuel and has been a leader in renewal fuels for 25 years.