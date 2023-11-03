Rayville pulls away in 2nd half to beat Ferriday on Trojans’ Senior Night Published 10:54 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

FERRIDAY — What was a close game between LHSAA District 2-2A opponents Rayville High School and Ferriday High School for two-plus quarters quickly turned into a blowout as the Hornets stunned the Trojans on Senior Night at Melz Field 52-34.

Rayville only led Ferriday 26-20 in the third quarter, but a combination of the Hornets’ running game and the Trojans’ inability to tackle proved to be the key factors in the outcome of this pivotal game for both teams.

“We started off good. We were going back and forth and trading scores,” Trojans head coach Cleothis Cummings III said. “But we didn’t tackle well. They have a good playmaker, No. 8 (no name given). He was good on his feet and we couldn’t stop him. He pretty much scored all their touchdowns.”

Cummings also noted that for some reason, only one part of Ferriday’s offense was good while the other struggled. And that was another big difference in how this game played out.

“We kind of lost our way in the passing game. We ran the ball well. We couldn’t do anything to counter their athletic ability on the offensive side,” Cummings said.

While Rayville improved to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in district play, Ferriday fell to 4-6 overall and also finished 3-3 in district play. Cummings added that this loss could hurt their playoff seeding in a big way.

“We’re at 12 (in this week’s LHSAA Non-Select Division II power rating). We may fall into the 20s. But I feel like we’ll make the playoffs with our strength of schedule,” Cummings said.