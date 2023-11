GALLERY: 30 barbecue teams compete at annual Back the Blue Cook-off Published 4:44 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023

1 of 10

VIDALIA, La. — There is good pork on the Vidalia Riverfront today, no butts about it.

Thirty barbeque teams lined up to compete at the Vidalia Police Department’s annual VPD Back the Blue BBQ Competition.

Spectators lined up with $10 sample cups just to get a taste of what was cooking.

Above are some scenes from today’s festivities.