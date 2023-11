Billy Edwin Byrnes Published 5:43 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

July 13, 1953 – Nov. 3, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Billy Edwin Byrnes, 70, of Vidalia, LA were held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at noon with Bro. Barry Brister officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.