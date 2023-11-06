Cora Kassel Amelunke Pennington Published 5:46 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

July 16, 1937 – Nov. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Cora Kassel Amelunke Pennington, 86, of Vidalia, LA will be held at First Lutheran Church in Natchez, MS on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Warren Schulingkamp officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Cora was born on Friday, July 16, 1937, in Advance, MO and passed away Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at her home. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Natchez all her life, where she served as treasurer and secretary for many years. Cora was also a member of LWML and Ladies Lifelight Group. She retired from Natchez Coca-Cola as a bookkeeper. A woman with excellent cooking skills, Cora cherished family gatherings, where her delicious dishes became the centerpiece of joyous occasions. The most important things in her life were Jesus and her family second. Cora cared for her husband with unfaltering devotion until his passing, standing by him in sickness and health. She was a passionate mother and grandmother, instilling values and love in her children and family. Cora’s life was a testament to the power of love, faith, and the enduring bonds forged through her exquisite cooking and nurturing heart.

She is reunited with her husband, James H. Pennington, Sr.; parents, Edwin John Kassel and Hazel Warnaka Kassel; brother, William “Bill” Kassel; son-in-law, Randy Temple; and sister-in-law, Patty Kassel.

Those left to cherish Cora’s memories are her daughters, Debra Amelunke Temple of Vidalia, LA, Dawn Amelunke Smith of Monroe, LA, and Darla Amelunke Johnston and her husband, Jackie of Vidalia, LA; brother, Willard Kassel of Sicily Island, LA; sister, Charolette Rhodes and her husband, Melvin of Jackson, MO; grandchildren, Meagan Hendricks and her husband, Josh, Jordan Temple and his wife, Danielle, Josh Temple and his wife, Abbie, Lauren Joslyn and her husband, Paul, Tyler Smith and his wife, Savannah, Nick Johnston, and Madison Johnston Batey and her husband, Trey; great-grandchildren, Chase, Ryleigh, Parker, Sydney, Skylar, Hayes, Graham, Jack, Layla, Leanna, and Archer; nieces and nephews, Scott Rhodes and his wife, Kristine, Todd Rhodes and his wife, Sandy, Wade Rhodes and his wife, Kathy, and Christy Parrish; and step-children, James Pennington, Jr. and his wife, Karen, Gerald Pennington and his wife, Claire, Michael Pennington, Peggy Pennington McClain and her husband, Mike, Joyce Pennington Sonnier, and Jennifer Pennington Rogers and her husband, Ty.

The family would like to express a very special thanks to Michelle Brigman, Enhabit Hospice, and Lilly Butler.

Those honoring Cora as pallbearers are her grandsons: Josh Temple, Jordan Temple, Josh Hendricks, Tyler Smith, Nick Johnston, Trey Batey, and Paul Joslyn.

The family will receive friends at First Lutheran Church on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from noon until service time at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Natchez, MS.

