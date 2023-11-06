ELECTION DAY: Local, state positions appear on ballot Published 6:00 am Monday, November 6, 2023

NATCHEZ — During Tuesday’s general election, voters will head to polling places to decide who will be in state offices as well as determine several local races.

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A runoff election, if required, is scheduled for Nov. 25.

COUNTY SUPERVISORS

Voters in District 2 will choose between incumbent Kevin Wilson, Republican, and Francis Ransom Jr., Independent, to be their next county supervisor.

Voters in District 4 will choose between incumbent James ‘Ricky’ Gray, Democrat, and Jacquetta McCranie, independent.

Supervisor Wes Middleton defeated his challenger Mike Lazarus in the primary election to keep the District 1 seat and Supervisor Warren Gaines Sr. defeated James Berry Jr. and Brad Dean in District 5 with 56 percent of the votes. District 3 Supervisor Angela Hutchins runs unopposed.

OTHER COUNTY OFFICES

Tuesday’s election will also decide who will be the next Adams County Sheriff, District Attorney, Justice Court Judge Southern District 2, and Circuit Clerk.

Incumbent Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, Democrat, defeated Lance Adams in the primary and now faces independent challenger Curtis Davis.

District attorney Shameca Collins, Democrat, is challenged by attorney Tim Cotton, Independent.

Four appear on the ballot for Justice Court Judge Southern District 2. Danny Barber, Democrat, defeated the incumbent judge Eileen Maher in the primary with 57 percent of the votes and faces Jack Blaney, Republican; Timothy Blalock, Independent; and Mary Willard, Independent.

Incumbent Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Givens, Democrat, is challenged again by Daye Dearing, Independent.

STATEWIDE RACES

The Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert “Brad” Bradford, Democrat, is on the ballot for Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce running against incumbent Andy Gipson, Republican.

Brandon Presley, Democrat, and Gwendolyn Gray, Independent, challenge incumbent Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Republican.

D. Ryan Grover, Democrat, challenges incumbent Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, Republican.

State Secretary Michael Watson, Republican, is challenged by Ty Pinkins, Democrat.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Republican, is challenged by Greta Kemp Martin, Democrat.

State Auditor Shad White, Republican, is challenged by Larry Bradford, Democrat.

State Treasurer David McRae, Republican, is challenged by Addie L. Green, Democrat.

Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney, Republican, is challenged by Bruce Burton, Democrat.

Charles Busby, Republican, and Steven Griffin, Independent, are vying for the Transportation Commission Southern District seat.

Because this is a general election, voters will not vote on separate Republican and Democrat ballots.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Circuit Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 15. Affidavit voters have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 15 to present an acceptable form of photo ID or complete an affidavit of religious objection in the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

To locate your polling place, view sample ballots, check your voter registration status, or track your absentee or affidavit ballot, click on the “My Election Day” button at sos.ms.gov/yall-vote.