Gerard Brandon Rickey Published 5:55 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

May 28, 1941 – Oct. 26, 2023

DALLAS – Gerard Brandon Rickey passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2023, at the T. Boone Pickens Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, Texas.

Born in Dallas, on May 28, 1941, Gerard was the son of Sara Brandon and H. Wynn Rickey.

Email newsletter signup

He graduated from Highland Park High School in the January class of 1959. Following high school, he completed basic military training before attending college, where he received a BA from SMU in 1963. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. In 1966, he graduated from the SMU School of Law, where he was a member of the Board of Editors and then Associate Editor for the Southwestern Law Journal, now known as the SMU Law Review.

Gerard began his practice of law in May of 1968, practicing for much of his career with one of the city’s more respected law firms, Pace, Chandler, and Rickey. He completed his career with Pace and Rickey.

With an interest in antique autos, Gerard was a member of several classic car clubs in Dallas and Austin. His vintage 1971 Jaguar XKE 6-cylinder convertible won numerous awards and trophies, but it was his 1957 Ford Thunderbird that he drove in the Park Cities 4th of July Parades.

A lover of cats and dogs, Gerard was especially fond of his last dog, Scout, a rescue Border Collie. In his spare time, he was an avid researcher of the genealogy of his mother’s Brandon family. He personally handbound books of their diaries.

Gerard was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sara Wynn Lundsteen.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy M. Rickey, for whom he was a loving husband. He was described by all as a “good man.”

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dallas SPCA or a charity of your choice.