Glevia Ann McCoy Published 5:45 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Sept. 23, 1963 – Nov. 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Glevia Ann McCoy, 60, of Natchez, formerly of Chicago, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Natchez will be held Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Clifton Marvel officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Glevia was born Sept. 23, 1963, in Chicago, the daughter of Annie Laura Wright. She was retired from the hotel industry in hospitality. Mrs. McCoy was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching football, gardening and being a grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Annie Wright; step-father, Oliver Wright and aunt, Johnnie Mae Miller.

Glevia leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Cedric McCoy; a father who raised her, Carl Ryan; son, Jaron Davis; daughters, Crystal Davis, Alexis Davis, Amber Davis, and Tiffany Davis; brothers, Joseph Anderson (Bernadine) and Jeffery Davis, Carl Elmore and Thomas Dunbar; sisters, Lula Mae Turner, Wilhelmenia Alexander and Clarissa Lan; grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

