Lt. Col. Edgar Young Hill Jr. Published 5:45 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

July 9, 1945 – Sept. 13, 2023

GLOSTER – Lt. Col. Edgar Young “Eddy” Hill Jr, age 78, of Lewis Lane, Gloster, MS., passed away Sept. 13, 2023, at Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehab Center in Vicksburg, MS., after a prolonged illness.

Edgar was born on July 9, 1945, at Field Memorial Community Hospital in Centreville, MS. to Edgar Y. Hill Sr. and Elry Butler Hill of Gloster, MS.

Eddy is preceded in death by his parents; one brother-in-law, Charles W. “Buzz” Hair III of Baton Rouge, La., and a cousin Gene Walters of Centreville, Ms.

Eddie was a lifelong member of Galilee Baptist Church in Gloster, MS. He was a 1963 graduate of Gloster High School where his parents taught for many years. He received a BS degree in Management from Mississippi State University remaining an avid MSU Bulldog fan.

Retiring from the MS. National Guard in 2004, he continued his service with the Department of Defense, Corp. of Engineers, Vicksburg, MS. until his final retirement in 2011.

Eddy will continue to be loved and cherished by his wife of 17 years, Margaret Aldridge Madison Hill; his daughters, Shannon Hill Mangiapane of LA., Rebecca Hill of MD, Robin Hill Brown and Cory of Fla., and sons, Jeffery Madison and Crista of LA.

Eddy loved being a grandfather, taking pride in their accomplishments, Molly Mangiapane, Eloise Hill Viana, Preston, and Harrison Brown; Emma Grace, Jon Paul, and Luke Madison.

He is also survived by his sisters, Beverly Hill Brumfield and Ike of TN and Nelwyn Hill Hair of LA.

Special Acknowledgements include Ike Brumfield, Jimmy and Pat Ray, Eddie Forman, Robert Seale, Tommy Thomas, Larry Holmes, and Adam Chapman.

Join us as we celebrate Eddy’s life with a Memorial Service, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home, 901 S. Captain Gloster Dr., Gloster, MS. 39638, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m.