Men charged with Conspiracy to violate Lacey Act in Adams County Published 12:42 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

JACKSON — Two men face charges of Conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act in Adams County. The case is being tried in the United States District Court of Southern Mississippi.

The Lacey Act was first enacted in 1900 to combat the trafficking of illegally taken wildlife, fish or plants. It has since broadened to “prohibits the importation, exportation, transportation, sale, receipt, acquisition, or purchase,” of wildlife, fish or plants taken, possessed, transported or sold in violation of Federal or State laws.

Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac is presiding over the case in Jackson. Jason Daniel Martin and Brandon Scott Favre are the defendants in the case. Favre pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on November 2 and is scheduled for sentencing on November 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Jackson. The court docket shows Martin’s case has not progressed since it opened on October 17, 2023.

Email newsletter signup

Court documents do not provide any details on what Farve or Martin did to be charged with Conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. We will report any additional information on what happened.

If sentenced to the maximum penalty, Favre could face a fine of $10,000, at maximum one year of imprisonment, at maximum one year of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. Martin will face the same penalties according to court documents.