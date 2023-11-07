Nettles says he looks forward to getting back on ‘front line’ at Co-Lin Natchez Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — Dr. Ronnie Nettles, who served as president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College from 2008 through 2018, is leading Co-Lin Natchez on an interim basis.

He is replacing Dr. Sandra Barnes, who resigned to explore other opportunities.

“Dr. (Dewayne) Middleton asked me to fill that gap between now and when they find a permanent replacement,” Nettles said. “So far, it is very interesting. Actually, a lot has happened since I left. Being on this campus is very different.”

Dr. Middleton is president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Nettles worked at Co-Lin from 1994 to 2018. He was dean of the Natchez campus from 1997 through 2004. He served as executive vice president from 2004 through 2008, when he was appointed president of the community college. He served as president until 2018.

He said he will be focused on recruitment and maintaining normal operations for students, faculty and community.

“I hope to reduce the impact for the new person when they start. I hope they won’t have a whole lot of ground to make up,” Nettles said.

He is a 1979 graduate of Trinity Episcopal Day School and while he and his wife live in the Brandon area, Nettles continues to have strong ties in Natchez.

“I am originally from Natchez, as is my wife. In fact, my mother-in-law lives about two miles from campus here. We have a house on Lake Concordia, so this makes it convenient for me,” he said.

Nettles is also in his fourth year as executive director of the Mississippi Community College Foundation, a role he said is very program oriented.

“I will be on the Natchez campus about three days a week until a permanent replacement is hired,” he said.

Nettles said he is enjoying being in a role again that lets him work closely with students and faculty.

“After having served as president for 10 years, getting on the front line again is fun. I look forward to working closer to students, faculty and staff than I have in recent years. I also look forward to focusing again on the Natchez and Adams County community. Dr. Middleton is a wonderful president and most of all, I look forward to helping him,” Nettles said.