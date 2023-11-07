Patten earns third term as sheriff; Given earns second term as circuit clerk

Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten has earned a third term as sheriff, surviving a challenge by Natchez native Curtis Davis.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten

Circuit Clerk Eva Givens

With all precincts reporting, Patten earned 5,132 votes to Davis’s 3,252. About 1,050 absentee votes are left to be counted, but would not affect the outcome of the sheriff’s race.

Circuit Clerk Eva Givens has earned a second term in that position, receiving 4,979 votes to challenger Daye Dearing’s 3,327.

Email newsletter signup

The Natchez Democrat will post precinct-by-precinct results as soon as those are available.

 

More News

RESULTS: Cotton takes lead in DA race, with 1,000+ absentee ballots left to count

RESULTS: Incumbent supervisors win re-election; Barber leads justice court voting

LIVE RESULTS: Adams County 2023 local election tracker

Motorcyclist ‘fortunate to be alive’ after Mississippi River bridge accident

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    When do you put up your Christmas tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections