Patten earns third term as sheriff; Given earns second term as circuit clerk Published 7:56 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten has earned a third term as sheriff, surviving a challenge by Natchez native Curtis Davis.

With all precincts reporting, Patten earned 5,132 votes to Davis’s 3,252. About 1,050 absentee votes are left to be counted, but would not affect the outcome of the sheriff’s race.

Circuit Clerk Eva Givens has earned a second term in that position, receiving 4,979 votes to challenger Daye Dearing’s 3,327.

The Natchez Democrat will post precinct-by-precinct results as soon as those are available.