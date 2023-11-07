RESULTS: Cotton takes lead in DA race, with 1,000+ absentee ballots left to count
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023
NATCHEZ – With reportedly more than 1,200 absentee ballots to be counted in Adams County, the race for Sixth District Attorney continues to be close but challenger Tim Cotton appears to have pulled ahead.
As of 9:15 p.m., challenge Tim Cotton had a total of 10,248 votes and incumbent Shameca Collins had 8,897.
These votes included the following reported but unofficial results:
Wilkinson County:
Collins: 1,937 votes
Cotton: 1,025 votes
60 affidavits and 240 absentees
Franklin County:
Collins: 1,084
Cotton: 2,019
Write-in: 5
27 affidavits.
Adams County:
Collins, 4,036
Cotton: 4, 084
With 1,050 absentee ballots.
Amite County
Collins: 1,840
Cotton: 3,120
We will continue to update as results are available.