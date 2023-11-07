RESULTS: Cotton takes lead in DA race, with 1,000+ absentee ballots left to count Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – With reportedly more than 1,200 absentee ballots to be counted in Adams County, the race for Sixth District Attorney continues to be close but challenger Tim Cotton appears to have pulled ahead.

As of 9:15 p.m., challenge Tim Cotton had a total of 10,248 votes and incumbent Shameca Collins had 8,897.

These votes included the following reported but unofficial results:

Wilkinson County:

Collins: 1,937 votes

Cotton: 1,025 votes

60 affidavits and 240 absentees

Franklin County:

Collins: 1,084

Cotton: 2,019

Write-in: 5

27 affidavits.

Adams County:

Collins, 4,036

Cotton: 4, 084

With 1,050 absentee ballots.

Amite County

Collins: 1,840

Cotton: 3,120

We will continue to update as results are available.