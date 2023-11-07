RESULTS: Incumbent supervisors win re-election; Barber leads justice court voting Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Two incumbents were reelected to terms on the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and former Justice Court Judge was seemed headed to a return to office.

District 2 Supervisor Kevin Wilson and District 4 Supervisor James “Ricky” Gray both handily won re-election in the general election. With four of four precincts reporting in both districts, results were as follows:

District 2

Kevin Wilson: 1,288 votes or 71.75%

Francis J. Ransom Jr.: 497 votes or 27.69%

Write-in: 10 votes, or .56%

District 4

James “Ricky” Gray: 1,293 votes or 81.78%

Jacquetta McCranie: 283 votes, or 17.9%

Write-in: 5 votes, or .32%

In the Justice Court Judge Southern District race, Danny Barber defeated incumbent Eileen Maher in the August primary and led the voting. Results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting are as follows:

Danny Barber: 1,966 votes or 44.94%

Jack Blaney,: 1,157 votes or 28.45%

Timothy David Blalock: 949 votes or 21.69%

Mary Francis Willard: 295 votes or 6.74%

Write-in: 8 votes, or .18%