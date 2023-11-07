Slow but steady flow of voters reported Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

NATCHEZ — Bellemont and Duncan Park precinct workers report a slow but steady flow of voters today, though perhaps fewer than in years past. At about 2:30 p.m., approximately 600 voters had cast their ballots at Bellemont. However, a call to the Adams County Elections Commission to check on how things were going found extremely busy commissioners who are hurriedly printing additional ballots to take to some voting places. Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast ballots in today’s general election.