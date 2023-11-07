Slow but steady flow of voters reported

Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Bellemont and Duncan Park precinct workers report a slow but steady flow of voters today, though perhaps fewer than in years past. At about 2:30 p.m., approximately 600 voters had cast their ballots at Bellemont. However, a call to the Adams County Elections Commission to check on how things were going found extremely busy commissioners who are hurriedly printing additional ballots to take to some voting places. Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast ballots in today’s general election.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Motorcyclist ‘fortunate to be alive’ after Mississippi River bridge accident

Natchez man arrested for attempted rape, online solicitation of minors

Nettles says he looks forward to getting back on ‘front line’ at Co-Lin Natchez

Woodville: Come ‘Shape Your Space’ with the Mississippi Main Street Association

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    When do you put up your Christmas tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections