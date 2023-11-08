Crime Reports: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Ashley Sierra Roquemore, 33, 34 White Oak Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $277.50 on first count and $327.50 on second count.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Saturday

Laura Elaine Swazy, 29, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $798.75.

Arrests — Friday

Patrick Leon Anderson, 25, 420 Cannonsburg Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $287.50.

Jason Lee Akin, 33, 114 Colonial Parkway, Burleson, Texas, on charges of controlled substance violations and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Thursday, Nov. 2

Norman Edward Bernard, 43, 177 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $150.00.

Brittany Reqilie Whitfield, 32, 2415 Holtanbe, Jackson, La., on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Bond set at $750.00.

Blarrington Sharell Ashley, 53, 1417 Watkins Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Terricka Ambreon Coach, 22, 108 Virginia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of five counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $252.50 on first charge, $548.75 on second charge, $652.50 on third charge, and $748.75 each on fourth and fifth charges.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Corner Mart.

False alarm on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop at Regions Bank.

Eleven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Claiborne Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Spanish Court.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on Briarwood Road.

Intelligence report on Natchez Street.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Traffic stop at Home Bank.

Traffic stop at Sports Center.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Inez Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Chickasaw Street.

False alarm on Bowman Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Friday

Abandoned vehicle on Dumas Drive.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Eastwood Road.

Suspicious activity on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Woodlawn Avenue.

Simple assault on Westwood Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on High Street.

Disturbance on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Hanani Oshea Hurts, 20, Elmore Road, Southaven, pm charges of speeding on state highway, DUI – 1st offense, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $1,500 bond

Arrests — Saturday

Keyirra M. Miles, 22, Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charges of no child restraint, no seat belt, no driver’s license, false information or identification to law enforcement, and simple assault. Held on $589.50 bond.

Austin Randall Miller, 28, Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Public assistance on Louisiana 3232

Animals at large on Louisiana 568.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Fight on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Deer Park Road.

Suspicious person on Deer Park Road.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Unwanted person on Woodmount Drive.

Automobile accident on Fisherman Drive.

Intelligence report on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Simple assault on Roseland Forest Drive.

Threats on Phillip West Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Juvenile problem on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on James Avenue.

Hit and run on Lower Woodville Road.

Unwanted subject on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Reports — Saturday

Domestic disturbance on Steam Plant Road.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Disturbance on Ingram Circle.

911 Hangup on Broadmoor Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Broadmoor Drive.

Threats on Phillip West Road.

False alarm on Brookfield Drive.

Accident on Grove Plantation Road.

Disturbance on Nations Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on North Palestine Road.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Property damage on River Terminal Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Bill Graham, 44, 102 Peach St., Ridgecrest, possession of schedule II drugs and cruelty to juveniles, possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II with intent, resisting an officer, illegal use of controlled substances in the presence of a person under 17. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Raontae Hunter, 25, 200 Kyle Road, Ferriday, home invasion, disturbing the peace and driving under suspension. Bond set at $5,729.

Randy Williams, 48, 303 Vogt St., Ferriday, computer fraud, bank fraud, money laundering and forgery. Bond set at $30,000.

Zavier Milligan, 19, 109 T’s Road, Ferriday, possession of schedule I with intent.

Arrests — Friday

William Maxie, 55, 28 Azalea Lane, Natchez, computer-aided solicitation of minors (four counts), indecent behavior with minors (four counts) and attempted aggravated rape. No bond set.

Myron Jefferson, 26, 8888 McAdams Road, Clayton, cruelty to juveniles. Bond set at $7,500.

Charles Anderson, 43, Homer, theft of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Nicole Rice, 42, Abbeville, criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious person on Shady Acres Circle.

Reports — Monday

Reckless driving on U.S. 84.

Juvenile problem on Kindergarten Road.

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 906.

Traffic stop at Donalds Camper Village.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Attempted break in on Morris Road.

Disturbance on Haphazard Road.

Arrests — Saturday

Hit and run on Miranda Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Hammett Addition Circle.

Alarms on Margaret Circle.

911 hang up on Ralphs Road.

Nuisance animals on Smith Lane.

Nuisance animals on Plum Street.

Domestic violence on Shady Lane.

Welfare check on Margaret Circle.

Disturbance on Ashley Lane.

Automobile accident on Bodark Road.

Suspicious person on Washington Heights Road.

Arrests — Friday

Possession of stolen property on Louisiana 565.

Medical call on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Criminal property damage on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Pecan Acres Lane.

Theft on White Lane.

Fight on Kindergarten Road.

Disturbance on Tepee Road.

Cruelty to a juvenile on Kindergarten Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on River Front Street.

Shots fired on Vernon Road.

Fight on Abraham Road.

Alarms on Ferriday Drive.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Larry Dickens, 54, 204 Nichols Drive, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,200.

Arrests — Saturday

Ryan Streeter, 26, 1204 Plum St., driving under suspension. Bond set at $280.