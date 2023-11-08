Raise Mississippi Initiative invites community to town hall to discuss funding for public schools

Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Raise Mississippi Initiative will be holding a community-wide meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Natchez High School Cafeteria located at 323 Sgt. Prentiss Drive.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event begins at 6 p.m.

This Raise Mississippi Townhall should provide information about funding for our public schools.

The mission of Raise Mississippi is to ensure that 90% of Mississippi children who attend public schools in Mississippi have access to: modern school buildings, nutritious meals, school nurses; libraries and librarians; counselors, special area classes, as well as support staff. We also would like for classes to be equipped with up-to-date technology, books and learning materials.

Mississippi Association of Educators, elected officials, parents, educators and community leaders will be in attendance to listen to your comments and field your questions.

For more information contact us at: www.RaiseMississippi.org

 

