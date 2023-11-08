Stop Waiting to Die: Natchez author signing books Thursday, donating proceeds to historic preservation Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — Part-time Natchez residents, Tammy Pack and her husband Wes, are holding a book sale and signing on Thursday at Stanton Hall’s Queen Anne’s room from 4 to 6 p.m., proceeds of which will fund historic preservation.

Pack will be signing her recently released book, “Stop Waiting to Die.”

Further, the Packs are donating the 100 books that will be available for purchase. If that weren’t enough, they are also matching all book sales up to $5,000.

The Packs, members of the Pilgrimage Garden Club and owners of the historic home Holly Hedges, are passionate about historic preservation. She said the book signing is meant to be a win-win for all involved.

“The Pilgrimage Garden Club, which I belong to, owns Stanton Hall and Longwood. These are incredible pieces of American history. Guess who preserves those houses. The state or federal government? No. It’s our little garden club,” Pack said on a social media broadcast.

“I have a heart for taking care of these buildings. I think every home in Natchez deserves to be honored and taken care of,” she said.

The Packs are in the midst of a complete restoration of Holly Hedges, which will serve as a vacation home for the two and their family and will also be on the Pilgrimage Garden Club tour during next year’s Spring Pilgrimage.

Pack’s book, “Stop Waiting to Die,” tells her journey through career and life transformations and gained wisdom she thinks can help others do the same.

“This book is really good. That’s kind of hard for me to say. So many people told me, ‘It really resonated with me. I needed to hear this,’ ” she said. “We tend to think of change and pivoting as failure and it’s not. I believe you are going to enjoy this book. I believe this book is going to help someone.”

She said donations to purchase the book are tax deductible.

“Anything you do by donation only will go straight to the maintenance of these historic homes. And we will match it up to $5,000. And it’s tax deductible. That’s a win-win-win,” Pack said.