‘Voters were paying attention’: Supervisor reacts to winning second term Published 11:42 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

NATCHEZ — Two incumbents were re-elected to terms on the Adams County Board of Supervisors and a former Justice Court Judge will return to office after Tuesday’s election.

District 2 Supervisor Kevin Wilson and District 4 Supervisor James “Ricky” Gray both handily won re-election in the general election.

Gray garnered 1,499 votes to Jacquetta McCranie’s 312 votes to win his third term as a county supervisor.

Email newsletter signup

Gray was first elected to the Natchez Board of Aldermen in 2000 and completed four consecutive terms before being elected a County Supervisor in 2016.

Wilson gained a second term as Supervisor of District 2, having 1,390 votes to Francis J. Ransom Jr.’s 550 votes.

“I feel good,” Wilson said after all four precincts in his district were reporting numbers in his favor.

“The voters were paying attention to how hard I was working. I’m out there fighting for them. … I wasn’t too concerned (about the election). I felt like everyone was paying attention. Win or lose, they know I’m fighting.”

Wilson said he’s most proud of how much he’d learned the last four years as a supervisor and will continue to work hard to stop his colleagues from spending public dollars like its theirs.

“We need to pay down some of the debt,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of industries coming in to help things along but I will be more excited about that when I see something built. Until then, we need to watch the books closer. … I knew nothing about being a supervisor (when I came into office). I’m proud of how much I’ve learned and realizing what an important task it was. I would like to thank the voters of District 2 for giving me another chance to serve them.”

Danny Barber, a former Justice Court Judge who served three consecutive terms unopposed until 2004, will also return to the bench after defeating three challengers in the general election with 2,252 votes.

Barber lost to Eileen Maher in a 2017 election by one vote, but defeated Maher in the Aug. 8 primary election to head on to the general election against Jack Blaney, who garnered 1,232 votes, Timothy David Blalock who had 1,037 votes, and Mary Francis Willard who had 341 votes.

The Justice Court Judge handles misdemeanors and some civil cases and sets bonds for felony cases.

The numbers reported here are unofficial until all affidavits and absentee votes are counted, but there will not be enough votes to affect the outcome.