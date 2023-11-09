Downtown Natchez Holiday Host and Toast is Sunday
Published 10:39 am Thursday, November 9, 2023
NATCHEZ — The holiday shopping season kicks off in earnest on Sunday in Downtown Natchez as the Downtown Natchez Alliance presents its second annual holiday open house, an event called Holiday Host and Toast.
The event begins at noon and continues until 4 p.m. Sunday, said Mickey Howley, executive director of DNA.
“All of the participating merchants will have specials in their stores and will be serving drinks, cookies, snacks and the like,” he said. “It’s a collective open house to say, ‘Hey, we are open for business for the holiday season. Please buy locally.’ ”
Howley said last year’s event was considered a “pretty big success. People really turned out and shopped downtown. Even people who normally aren’t open on Sundays will be open this Sunday.”
He said this weekend is considered the second biggest weekend of the year in Natchez after the Natchez Balloon Festival Weekend.
The always-sold-out Angels on the Bluff begins Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday nights.
Also, Allumer Natchez, a thematically curated light based art exhibition and festival, moves to downtown Natchez Friday and Saturday nights. Allumer Natchez begins at dusk each evening and continues to 10 p.m., illuminating Main Street, Franklin Street and Memorial Park. Suitable for the whole family, Allumer Natchez is free and open to the public.
However, Howley said the Holiday Open House Sunday welcomes tourists who are still in town, but it’s an event for Miss-Lou residents.
“We (DNA staffers and volunteers) are going to be working the street corner at Commerce and Main, giving out of map showing the locations of participating merchants and directing people who are walking around downtown,” he said.
Merchants participating in the Holiday Host and Toast on Sunday include:
On Main Street
Arts Natchez
Biscuits & Blues
Butter Cakery
The Painted Petal
A Gallerie
Olivina Boutique
One of a Kind
Darby’s
Murray’s Market on Main
Murray Land & Homes
Rise’n Shine Studio
Mile 363 Men’s Apparel
Rolling River Reloaded
Soiree’ Boutique
On Commerce Street
Arts District Studio
The Shops At Kress
Natchez Mercantile at Consign & Design
On Franklin Street
Natchez Coffee Company
Hal Garner at Nest
My Shoe Kloset
Brakenridge Furniture
Lower Lodge Antiques
Mother’s Natchez
Jack & Jill Children’s Clothing and Toys
Kaelor & Co
Steampunk/Papi y Papi
Moreton’s Flowerland & Gifts
Franklin Street Relics
Natchez Olive Market
Under the Hill
Silver Street Gallery & Gifts
Broadway & Canal Streets
Pig Out Inn BBQ
The Little Easy
Smoot’s Grocery Blues Lounge