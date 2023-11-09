Ethel B. Conner Published 5:57 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Oct. 12, 1944 – Nov. 3, 2023

Funeral services for Ethel B. Conner, 79, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2222 Hwy 65 in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Pastor LeRoy White will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Conner, daughter of Sam Lollis and Willie B. Conner, was born in Vidalia, LA and died at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA.

She is survived by her three daughters, Janet Mays of Ferriday; Danielle Washington of Denham Springs, LA and Patricia Conner Washington (Michael) of San Antonio, TX; three siblings, Irvin Spurs of Florida, Reginald Spurs of Houston, TX and Rhonda Milligan of Ferriday.

Also, eight grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Charles; five siblings, Melvin Wayne Milligan, Ron Lollis, Willie Conner, Nathaniel Conner and Jackie Milligan.

