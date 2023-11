Eva Mae Stuckey Published 5:53 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Dec. 24, 1934 – Nov. 9, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Eva Mae Powell Stuckey, 88, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Eddie Reynolds officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.