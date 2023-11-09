George Brown Published 5:56 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

June 10, 1938 – Oct.30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for George Brown, 85, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Oct. 30, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Zion Mount Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Hawkins officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, and on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Email newsletter signup

George was born on June 10, 1938, in Churchill, MS, to Dewitt Brown and Queen Netta Jackson Brown.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Dewitt and Queen Netta Jackson Brown; one brother, Johnnie Felton; three children and three grandchildren.

George leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Mary Lee Johnson Brown; one daughter, Georgia Anderson and husband, Voris; three sons, Clarence Turner and wife, Janette, Andrew Turner and wife, Danese and Kelvin Brown and wife, Jackie; two godchildren, Frelika Dawson and Jasline Lee; one godsister, Bertha Buie; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.