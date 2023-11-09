Judith Katherine Foster Smith Published 6:03 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

CHURCH HILL – Judith Katherine Foster Smith “Judy”, left this earth on Nov. 5, 2023. She was the proud daughter of the late Clara Nell Guedon Foster and Franklin Albert Foster. She never lived further than a few miles from her beloved parents and visited with her mother daily to enjoy an afternoon coffee and lively conversation.

She was a little sister to the late Sue Lena Foster Brasseal and is survived by Mary Lee Foster Denton and William “Bill” Foster. All of whom were her guiding lights in this world. The sisters carried on the afternoon coffee tradition together for years in remembrance of their mother.

Judy was a resident of Church Hill, Mississippi her entire life. Her parents were founding members of Church Hill United Methodist Church. She was an employee of the Jefferson County bank and even survived a hold-up once.

Email newsletter signup

She was a talented seamstress and gardener who enjoyed serving others, particularly with her famous pimento cheese, handmade blankets, and pillowcases. She loved children and was the mother to three girls. Tracy Nell Palmer Boone, Catherine Fair Smith Gage, and Rebecca Laminda Smith Loveless. Dressing them in the products of her sewing creations was her greatest passion.

Her biggest and most prideful moments were spent with her grandchildren. Mason Boone and Ryan Boone Blakeney, who called her Meme, Henry, Lucas, and Greta Gage, who called her Mississippi, and Pip and Diesel who never spoke her name because they are ridiculously spoiled cats. She lived to enjoy the title of great-grandmother to Leigh, Colton, and Brendan Boone. She relished the moments she shared with each one, particularly when she was able to boast “This is payback for your childhood transgressions”.

She is survived by her daughters’ spouses, Ken Boone, Charlie Gage, and John Franklin, and her grandchildren’s spouses, Erin Boone and Chandler Blakeney, she also has a gaggle of nieces and nephews, too many to name but each very special to her. She spent many years “rearing” her siblings’ children when they needed her “4th child or last child perspective” on life.

In her later years, she was lovingly cared for in her own home as long as possible under the watchful eyes of her nephew, Jeffery Brasseal, and his wife, Erin. When she was no longer able to live alone, she was given great care by the staff at the Pine Crest Guest Home.

Her life was not easy or simple. She raised her girls as a single mother for many years and worked very hard to make their lives productive. They have all pursued professions caring for others, carrying on their mother’s servant’s heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the memory care unit of Pine Crest Guest Home, go out and plant some beautiful wildflowers on a roadside, or treat yourself to a nice margarita and make sure it’s strong and spicy like Judy.

Please join us to bid Judy a fond farewell on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Church Hill United Methodist Church. Visitation is from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Graveside service begins at 11:30 a.m., and fellowship to follow. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.