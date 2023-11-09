Lee Joy McCoy Published 6:02 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Jan. 19, 1932 – Nov. 3, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Lee Joy McCoy, 91, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor K. E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery-McCoy Section under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Lee was born Jan. 19, 1932, in Natchez, the son of Mariah Washington. Mr. McCoy was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church and the Masons. He enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and hunting.

He is preceded in death by his mother; wife, Edna Ruth McCoy and two sons, Carmen McCoy and Michael McCoy.

Lee leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Lee Roy McCoy (Lydia) of New Orleans, LA and Marvin McCoy (Cheryl) of LaPlace, LA; three daughters, Elaine McCoy Hill of Normal, IL, Lee Tabatha Bridget (London) of Missouri, TX and Nicole Clark (Cigis) of Memphis, TN, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com