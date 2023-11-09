Oscar Carter White Published 6:04 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Sept. 21, 1955 – Oct. 31, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Oscar Carter “Tall Man” White, 68, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Oct. 31, 2023, will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez at 11 a.m. burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home at Grove A.M.E Church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez.

Oscar “Tall Man”, as he was affectionately known, was born on Sept. 21, 1955, in Natchez, MS, to Armster Conner and Dorothy White Conner.

Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; Armster and Dorothy White Conner, and two sisters, Debra Conner and Linda Conner.

Oscar “Tall Man” leaves to cherish his memories four brothers, Abe White, James Conner, Ronnie Conner, and Charles E. Conner; one aunt, Emma Session; five nieces; five nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.