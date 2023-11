Patricia Ann Shorter Published 6:02 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

LORMAN – Services for Patricia Ann “Deannie” Shorter, 65, of Red Lick, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at Merit Health Vicksburg will be at East Mount Olive Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Wells officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.