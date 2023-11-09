Pauline Thomas Adams Published 5:55 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Aug. 8, 1934 – Nov. 1, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Pauline Thomas Adams, 89, of Natchez, MS who died Nov. 1, 2023, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mark Baptist Church #2 with Pastor K.E. Stanton, officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at St. Mark Baptist Church #2 Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Pauline was born on Aug. 8, 1934, the daughter of Mariah Washington.

She was educated in the Adams County Public School and she was a cook. She enjoyed watching Western movies, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Pauline was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church #2 where she was an usher for many years.

She is preceded by her mother, Mariah Washington; husband, Duncan Adams; four sisters and four children.

Pauline is survived by two daughters, Lillie Sheffield (Charles) and Debra Smith (Robert); four grandsons, Pacardo, Gregory, John Thomas, and Steve Ederson; two granddaughters, Jena Thomas and Latoya Ederson.

Pallbearers will be Larry Thomas, Charles Bacon, Gregory Thomas, John Thomas, Brandon Fisher, Derek Profice

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com