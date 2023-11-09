Samad Abdullah Muhammad Published 5:52 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Aug. 27, 1944 – Nov. 6, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Samad Abdullah Muhammad, 79, of Port Gibson, who passed away on Nov. 6, 2023, at G. V. Sonny Montgomery Veteran Hospital in Jackson, MS; will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Natchez National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home; Interment will follow at the cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, and on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Samad, affectionately known as “Woody”, was born on Aug. 27, 1944, in Toledo, OH, to Rev. Clark L Wofford and Johnella King Wofford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Clark L. Wafford and Johnella King Wofford.

Samad leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Glendora Alexander-Muhammad; two sons, Samuel “Gino” and wife, Jackie of Mason, OH and Nasr “JaJa” Muhammad of Maryland; two grandsons, Marquis Wofford and wife, Danielle of Hawaii and Michael Wofford of Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Maya, Jaxson and Wyatt; one brother, Calvin Wofford and wife, Jernice of Indianapolis, IN; four sisters-in-law, Francine Reed of Port Gibson, MS, Delphine Turner and husband, Willie of Hampton, GA, Carolyn Rowan of Pattison, MS and Stacy and husband, Willie of Port Gibson, MS; three brothers-in-law, Bobby, Donald and Frederick; one aunt, Shirlene Joyner of Little Rock, AR; four godchildren, Avonta Patten, Melanie Linsley, Ammah Walker and Micaela Patten; three non-biological children, Arron Patten Sr. and wife, Linda, Sharon Bradford and husband, Robert and Travis Patten and wife, Brittany; three very special friends, Bishop Dr. Stanley Searcy Sr. and wife, Brenda, Charlie Latham and wife, Angela all of Natchez, MS and Dr. Richard Shaw of Buffalo, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.