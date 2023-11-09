Vernon White Published 5:53 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Sept. 5, 1965 – Nov. 6, 2023

FERRIDAY – Vernon “Doonie” White, 58, of Vidalia, departed this life peacefully on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, while working offshore. Doonie was born on Sunday, Sept. 5, 1965, in Natchez, Mississippi, to parents Doonie and Nancy Rushing White. He was a graduate of ACCS, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and his entrepreneurial spirit filled his career with years of service to International Paper and AT&T, to name a few. Some say his career started on Ash Street at the age of 5 when he sold outdated Grits papers to the neighbors!

Doonie was an avid outdoorsman, a fantastic storyteller, and had a heart the size of Concordia Parish. He could be tough as nails but was just as quick to lend a helping hand to someone in need. He’s helped countless friends find jobs, cars, houses, and even found a spouse or two for some. Doonie had a heart for helping people find their way in life or get back on their feet. Later in his career, he enjoyed sharing his skills as a welder by teaching young people at Co-Lin and other vocational programs in the Miss-Lou.

He is reunited with his mother, Nancy Rushing White, and his sister, Pam White.

A devoted family man, he is survived by his wife of nearly 35 years, Shannon Foster White, and

his children, Danielle White, Meagan Shively (Beau), Cody White, and Brandon Warshaw. There was no prouder “Popple” on Earth, as Doonie will be remembered by adoring grandchildren Cooper and Ella Shively and Leya, Colby, and Addison Green. He is also survived by his father, Vernon “Big Doonie” White (Joy); cherished aunt, Dianne Rushing, and a host of friends and family members, all of whom will miss him dearly.

Those honoring Doonie as pallbearers are Joseph Michael “T” Tolliver, Chris Huff, Monty Warshaw, Johnny Havard, Mickey Jenkins, Michael Jenkins, and Tyler Barr.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Norris Curry officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you do an act of kindness in Doonie’s memory and spend time with those you love most.