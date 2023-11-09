Versa Rae Green Cole Published 5:57 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

May 18, 1936 – Oct. 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Versa Rae Green Cole, 87, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Fayette with Pastor Lonnie Culbert and Pastor Mandy Green officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 10, 2023, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Versa was born May 18, 1936, in Fayette, the daughter of Katie Fulton Green and Lloyd Green. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. Versa was a retired head cook at the University of Chicago.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Cole, Jr.; parents; brothers, J. W. Green and Marrion Green; and sisters, Lucille Graves, Rosanna Lenoir and Getta Singleton.

Versa leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Darryl Cole, Vernon Cole III (Jennifer); daughters, Carolyn Cole, Linda Cole, Cassandra Cole-Williams (Rickey) and Tamara Cole Haith (Reggie); one sister, Betty M. Butler; bonus daughter, Helen Rankin (Lenon); guardian children, Teresita Scott-Dillard (Edgar), Quinones Scott and Charles Scott; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com